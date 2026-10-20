Was Indiana Win Ohio State's Biggest Test in Regular Season?

The Ohio State Buckeyes survived and advanced through their beginning stretch of the second half of their Big Ten season with a 19-15 win against the Indiana Hoosiers last Saturday.

With their bye week officially beginning yesterday, the Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) are one of four teams still mathematically alive to play in the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis in December. It's a familiar destination for Ryan Day's team, as the Buckeyes were upended by the Hoosiers (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) last year in the conference championship game, 13-10.

Even without quarterback Julian Sayin in the game's final minutes of the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes prevailed thanks to Nick Marsh's toe going out of bounds on a would-be game-winning touchdown pass from Josh Hoover.

With the Buckeyes' Halloween night game against the USC Trojans a little over a week away in Los Angeles, Calif., it begs the question: is Ohio State's toughest game in the rear-view mirror?

Reviewing Ohio State's Big Ten Title Path

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leaves the field following the 19-15 win over the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's a bit of a loaded question, but given the Buckeyes' remaining schedule, the short answer is likely yes. If Ohio State beats USC, it gives the Trojans two losses, which could, in all likelihood, shrink the conference title race altogether.

Looking ahead to the following weekend in Columbus against the Oregon Ducks (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten), the Ducks are arguably fighting for their College Football Playoff lives from here on out. They already have a non-conference loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the UCLA Bruins (6-0, 4-0 Big Ten) stunned the Ducks in Eugene to put another dent in their conference title hopes.

Star Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart's status for Saturday's game against the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) is in doubt following last weekend's DUI incident, which could certainly have a ripple effect by the time the Buckeyes play the Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Then there's the outlier: the Northwestern Wildcats. The Wildcats (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) cracked the AP Poll two weeks ago and have remained present since. Ohio State likely remains the toughest game on their schedule, as a second loss could damper their own CFP hopes barring other results around the country in the coming weeks.

From a Buckeye standpoint, as long as they run the table following the bye week, the Indiana victory will look outstanding come selection Sunday in finding out where Ohio State gets seeded.

For now, we'll see what happens.