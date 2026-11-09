What 24-Team CFP Expansion Means for Ohio State's Immediate Future, Big Ten

Ohio State might be a year away from contending for a national title if things keep falling through the cracks over the season's final few weeks

Although it wouldn't be ideal, based on the standards set in Columbus, to miss the Big Ten title game next month in Indianapolis — a game Ohio State hasn't won in nearly six years — it could end up being a best-case scenario.

The Buckeyes fell from No. 11 to No. 21 in Sunday's AP Poll. After suffering consecutive losses to the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, it arguably got a crucial update courtesy of the conference and the CFP on Monday.

In a statement from Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, the conference's last title game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, in Indianapolis, Ind., at Lucas Oil Stadium. The winner will clinch a berth in the College Football Playoff as an automatic qualifier and one of 12 teams with a chance to win a national title in January.

Big Ten Title Game Ends After 16-Year Run

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. (7) celebrates a missed field goal by Indiana Hoosiers kicker Nicolas Radicic (15) during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"As we look ahead to a new College Football Playoff format, the Big Ten Conference is deeply grateful to the City of Indianapolis, the Indiana Sports Corp, Lucas Oil Stadium and the hundreds of thousands of fans who helped make the Big Ten Football Championship Game a marquee event each season since its inception in 2011,” Petitti said.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Big Ten is in full support of a 24-team CFP, which begins next season and will mark the start of a new era, according to a new CFP release.

"The decision to expand was driven by a desire to increase opportunities for FBS programs, student-athletes, and fan bases to participate in the Playoff and have a chance to play for the CFP National Championship, while new scheduling standards incentivize institutions to schedule more compelling non-conference matchups during the regular season," the statement read. "The expanded format will feature 16 on-campus Playoff games, which will bring Playoff football to more students and local fans while providing a positive impact for campus communities."

While some may argue college football is broken, the idea is to give more schools, such as Ohio State and others, a chance to extend their seasons and have every game matter no matter what week it is.

Why CFP Expansion Could Be in Ohio State's Favor

The College Football Playoff logo is painted in the endzone prior to the Cotton Bowl between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Miami Hurricanes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We will make the 24-team Playoff spectacular for the fans, student-athletes, their institutions and all our stakeholders," executive director Rich Clark said. "That is our commitment. Our organization delivers a world-class championship experience at our games and our events, and this promise will continue under the new format. 23 games of Playoff football, featuring 24 ranked teams going head-to-head for the right to be crowned the true national champion."

So, for the foreseeable future, parity in college football will be alive and well. And, for Ohio State, it means that maintaining elite status will allow for greater postseason opportunities and much, much more.

Only time will tell, though.