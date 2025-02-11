What To Expect From Ohio State Buckeyes' New OC Brian Hartline
After former Ohio State Buckeyes' offensive coordinator Chip Kelly left the program for the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Ryan Day found his next play caller in Brian Hartline ahead of the 2025 season.
Hartline originally held the offensive coordinator position back in 2023, but this will become the first time that the 38-year-old coach will be the team's play caller. The former Ohio State wide receiver began his coaching career with his alum mater in 2017 as an offensive quality control assistant. He was quickly promoted to the wide receivers coach the next year in 2018, and held that position until just recently.
In addition to working with the wide receivers last season, Hartline was also the co-offensive coordinator alongside Chip Kelly. When asked by Eleven Warriors about what he learned from the Raiders' newly-hired OC, Hartline praised his communication style and his organization on his process.
“His daily operation, his organization, thought process on game day, the way he communicates with Coach Day … his process installing (plays), deciding whether he likes it or not,” Hartline said of what he learned from Kelly. “There was a lot, but I would just say, I think in hindsight, his communication style and his organization on his process.”
While under Kelly, the Buckeyes' offense last season was one of the best in nation. Ohio State averaged 429.4 yards per game and 37.2 points per game over the course of the 2024-25 season. Kelly's offensive attack dominated through the air, as quarterback Will Howard threw for 4,010 yards while wideouts Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka finished with over 1,000 receiving yards. On top of a prolific passing game, running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins also reached the 1,000 rushing-yard mark in 2024.
So what can fans expect from the Buckeyes' offense in 2025?
Throughout his time as a player and a coach, Hartline has worked with many brilliant minds. In 2012 and 2013, he played under offensive coordinator Mike Sherman with the Miami Dolphins, who was known for his west coast-style offense. Hartline's experience in both his NFL career and his time as a coach with the Buckeyes will allow for him to install an top-tier game plan next year.
Ultimately, however, Hartline's play calling will likely come down to his personnel. With Howard off to the NFL, rising sophomore Julian Sayin is projected to be under the helm in 2025. The former five-star quarterback is known for his high-I.Q. and accuracy at all three levels of the field. With Smith and Carnell Tate set to return, Hartline may use his veteran receivers in a similar way to what fans saw in 2023. This includes bunch formations or heavy wide receiver sets to create explosive plays downfield.
Looking at the run game, Hartline must find a way to replace the production of Henderson and Judkins on the ground. Luckily, the Buckeyes landed former West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson in the transfer portal to compliment rising sophomore James Peoples. The combination of both rushers could match the roles of Henderson and Judkins last season, with Donaldson being an early-down back and Peoples being the "explosive" back.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin Receives Major Prediction
RUMOR: Ohio State Buckeyes Consider Former Bill Belichick Assistant for DC
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Coach Drops Fervent Take on Ryan Day
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Earns Startling Ranking
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Forward Gets Major Injury Update