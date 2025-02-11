Ohio State Buckeyes Coach Drops Fervent Take on Ryan Day
After the Ohio State Buckeyes lost Chip Kelly to the NFL, they needed to find an answer, and quickly. After all, Kelly's brilliant play-calling was paramount in Ohio State's national championship run this past season.
Well, to fill Kelly's shoes, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day turned to a familiar face: Brian Hartline.
Hartline had served as Ohio State's offensive coordinator in 2023, but took a backseat once Kelly arrived heading into 2024. Now, Hartline has been promoted back into his prior role, and he can't thank Day enough for giving him the opportunity.
“Great honor,” Hartline said. “Very humbled by it. I mean, Coach can select anybody in the country he wants to be the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, and he has trusted me for me to be one of those guys. So it means a lot.”
Clearly, Hartline was overwhelmed by Day choosing him, and understandably so. Ohio State is one of the biggest college football programs in the country, so any of its coaching jobs comes with a whole lot of prestige. Day is trusting Hartline to be the man for the job,
Hartline played wide receiver for the Buckeyes from 2005 through 2008, putting together a solid collegiate career before being selected by the Miami Dolphins in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL Draft.
He experienced considerable success on the professional level, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Dolphins in 2012 and 2013.
The 38-year-old spent seven seasons in the NFL, with six of them coming in Miami. He also played one year for the Cleveland Browns.
