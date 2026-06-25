Ryan Day Invites Two Ohio State Heisman Hopefuls to Big Ten Media Days in July

Big Ten Football Media Days are a little over a month away, as 54 student-athletes will be represented across three days between July 28-July 30 at the Hilton Chicago. The annual event is for approved media only, as it marks the conference's first appearance in the country's third-largest media market since 2022.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be represented, too, of course. As part of a packed slate, the Buckeyes will be featured during the second day of festivities alongside the Michigan State Spartans, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Oregon Ducks, Purdue Boilermakers and UCLA Bruins. Each day will be showcased by six teams, featuring three student-athletes per team.

For the Buckeyes, the heavy-hitters will take center stage. Quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will partake, alongside safety Jaylen McClain. The day will feature a podium presser with coach Ryan Day and interviews with Sayin, Smith and McClain for national and local media to ask questions ahead of the impending college football season.

Check out the full lineup of participants below, as anyone who can't make it to any of the availabilities can watch all three days live on the Big Ten Network. Each day is tentatively scheduled for each morning, beginning at approximately 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) based on previous years.

Big Ten Media Days Lineup Day 1 – July 28

ILLINOIS

Matthew Bailey, DB

Juice Clarke, DB

Katin Houser, QB

Head Coach: Bret Bielema

IOWA

Zach Lutmer, DB

Jayden Montgomery, LB

Addison Ostrenga, TE

Head Coach: Kirk Ferentz

PENN STATE

Rocco Becht, QB

Anthony Donkoh, OL

Tony Rojas, LB

Head Coach: Matt Campbell

RUTGERS

Kwabena Asamoah, OL

KJ Duff, WR

Antwan Raymond, RB

Head Coach: Greg Schiano

USC

Jide Abasiri, DT

Jayden Maiava, QB

Alex VanSumeren, DT

Head Coach: Lincoln Riley

WISCONSIN

Chris Brooks, WR

Sebastian Cheeks, LB

Matthew Jung, S

Head Coach: Luke Fickell

Big Ten Media Day Lineup Day 2 – July 29

MICHIGAN STATE

Jordan Hall, LB

Nikai Martinez, S

Alessio Milivojevic, QB

Head Coach: Pat Fitzgerald

MINNESOTA

Maverick Baranowski, LB

Drake Lindsey, QB

Anthony Smith, DL

Head Coach: P.J. Fleck

*OHIO STATE

Jaylen McClain, S

Julian Sayin, QB

Jeremiah Smith, WR

Head Coach: Ryan Day

OREGON

Jamari Johnson, TE

Dante Moore, QB

Teitum Tuioti, OLB

Head Coach: Dan Lanning

PURDUE

Ryan Browne, QB

Charles Correa, LB

De’Nylon Morrissette, WR

Head Coach: Barry Odom

UCLA

Nico Iamaleava, QB

Cole Martin, DB

Samuel Omosigho, LB

Head Coach: Bob Chesney

*=denotes Ohio State importance

Big Ten Media Day Lineup Day 3 – July 30

NDIANA

Isaiah Jones, LB

Carter Smith, OL

Tyrique Tucker, DL

Head Coach: Curt Cignetti

MARYLAND

Michael Hershey, OL

Malik Washington, QB

Daniel Wingate, LB

Head Coach: Michael Locksley

MICHIGAN

Jordan Marshall, RB

Trey Pierce, DT

Bryce Underwood, QB

Head Coach: Kyle Whittingham

NEBRASKA

Justin Evans, C

Luke Lindenmeyer, TE

Andrew Marshall, CB

Head Coach: Matt Rhule

NORTHWESTERN

Robert Fitzgerald, DB

Caleb Komolafe, RB

Griffin Wilde, WR

Head Coach: David Braun

WASHINGTON

Landen Hatchett, C

Jacob Manu, ILB

Demond Williams Jr., QB

Head Coach: Jedd Fisch