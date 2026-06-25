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Ryan Day Invites Two Ohio State Heisman Hopefuls to Big Ten Media Days in July

The Ohio State Buckeyes are ensuring their stars are highlighted in Chicago next month.
Zain Bando|
The helmet of Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith sits on the sideline prior to the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Nov. 29, 2025.
The helmet of Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith sits on the sideline prior to the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Nov. 29, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Ohio State Buckeyes

Big Ten Football Media Days are a little over a month away, as 54 student-athletes will be represented across three days between July 28-July 30 at the Hilton Chicago. The annual event is for approved media only, as it marks the conference's first appearance in the country's third-largest media market since 2022.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be represented, too, of course. As part of a packed slate, the Buckeyes will be featured during the second day of festivities alongside the Michigan State Spartans, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Oregon Ducks, Purdue Boilermakers and UCLA Bruins. Each day will be showcased by six teams, featuring three student-athletes per team.

For the Buckeyes, the heavy-hitters will take center stage. Quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will partake, alongside safety Jaylen McClain. The day will feature a podium presser with coach Ryan Day and interviews with Sayin, Smith and McClain for national and local media to ask questions ahead of the impending college football season.

Check out the full lineup of participants below, as anyone who can't make it to any of the availabilities can watch all three days live on the Big Ten Network. Each day is tentatively scheduled for each morning, beginning at approximately 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) based on previous years.

Big Ten Media Days Lineup Day 1 – July 28

ILLINOIS
Matthew Bailey, DB
Juice Clarke, DB
Katin Houser, QB
Head Coach: Bret Bielema

IOWA
Zach Lutmer, DB
Jayden Montgomery, LB
Addison Ostrenga, TE
Head Coach: Kirk Ferentz

PENN STATE
Rocco Becht, QB
Anthony Donkoh, OL
Tony Rojas, LB
Head Coach: Matt Campbell

RUTGERS
Kwabena Asamoah, OL
KJ Duff, WR
Antwan Raymond, RB
Head Coach: Greg Schiano

USC
Jide Abasiri, DT
Jayden Maiava, QB
Alex VanSumeren, DT
Head Coach: Lincoln Riley

WISCONSIN
Chris Brooks, WR
Sebastian Cheeks, LB
Matthew Jung, S
Head Coach: Luke Fickell

Big Ten Media Day Lineup Day 2 – July 29

MICHIGAN STATE
Jordan Hall, LB
Nikai Martinez, S
Alessio Milivojevic, QB
Head Coach: Pat Fitzgerald

MINNESOTA
Maverick Baranowski, LB
Drake Lindsey, QB
Anthony Smith, DL
Head Coach: P.J. Fleck

*OHIO STATE
Jaylen McClain, S
Julian Sayin, QB
Jeremiah Smith, WR
Head Coach: Ryan Day

OREGON
Jamari Johnson, TE
Dante Moore, QB
Teitum Tuioti, OLB
Head Coach: Dan Lanning

PURDUE
Ryan Browne, QB
Charles Correa, LB
De’Nylon Morrissette, WR
Head Coach: Barry Odom

UCLA
Nico Iamaleava, QB
Cole Martin, DB
Samuel Omosigho, LB
Head Coach: Bob Chesney

*=denotes Ohio State importance

Big Ten Media Day Lineup Day 3 – July 30

NDIANA
Isaiah Jones, LB
Carter Smith, OL
Tyrique Tucker, DL
Head Coach: Curt Cignetti

MARYLAND
Michael Hershey, OL
Malik Washington, QB
Daniel Wingate, LB
Head Coach: Michael Locksley

MICHIGAN
Jordan Marshall, RB
Trey Pierce, DT
Bryce Underwood, QB
Head Coach: Kyle Whittingham

NEBRASKA
Justin Evans, C
Luke Lindenmeyer, TE
Andrew Marshall, CB
Head Coach: Matt Rhule

NORTHWESTERN
Robert Fitzgerald, DB
Caleb Komolafe, RB
Griffin Wilde, WR
Head Coach: David Braun

WASHINGTON
Landen Hatchett, C
Jacob Manu, ILB
Demond Williams Jr., QB
Head Coach: Jedd Fisch

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Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a Sports Desk writer for BIGPLAY with a focus on covering the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. Bando has been with the On SI network since October 2023, contributing across the Illinois Fighting Illini on SI and the Kansas State on SI sites, among others. Currently, Bando serves as a staff writer and columnist for MMA Knockout on SI, as well as the recently launched WNBA section of On SI, with a focus on the Dallas Wings.

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