Ryan Day Invites Two Ohio State Heisman Hopefuls to Big Ten Media Days in July
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Big Ten Football Media Days are a little over a month away, as 54 student-athletes will be represented across three days between July 28-July 30 at the Hilton Chicago. The annual event is for approved media only, as it marks the conference's first appearance in the country's third-largest media market since 2022.
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be represented, too, of course. As part of a packed slate, the Buckeyes will be featured during the second day of festivities alongside the Michigan State Spartans, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Oregon Ducks, Purdue Boilermakers and UCLA Bruins. Each day will be showcased by six teams, featuring three student-athletes per team.
For the Buckeyes, the heavy-hitters will take center stage. Quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will partake, alongside safety Jaylen McClain. The day will feature a podium presser with coach Ryan Day and interviews with Sayin, Smith and McClain for national and local media to ask questions ahead of the impending college football season.
Check out the full lineup of participants below, as anyone who can't make it to any of the availabilities can watch all three days live on the Big Ten Network. Each day is tentatively scheduled for each morning, beginning at approximately 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) based on previous years.
Big Ten Media Days Lineup Day 1 – July 28
ILLINOIS
Matthew Bailey, DB
Juice Clarke, DB
Katin Houser, QB
Head Coach: Bret Bielema
IOWA
Zach Lutmer, DB
Jayden Montgomery, LB
Addison Ostrenga, TE
Head Coach: Kirk Ferentz
PENN STATE
Rocco Becht, QB
Anthony Donkoh, OL
Tony Rojas, LB
Head Coach: Matt Campbell
RUTGERS
Kwabena Asamoah, OL
KJ Duff, WR
Antwan Raymond, RB
Head Coach: Greg Schiano
USC
Jide Abasiri, DT
Jayden Maiava, QB
Alex VanSumeren, DT
Head Coach: Lincoln Riley
WISCONSIN
Chris Brooks, WR
Sebastian Cheeks, LB
Matthew Jung, S
Head Coach: Luke Fickell
Big Ten Media Day Lineup Day 2 – July 29
MICHIGAN STATE
Jordan Hall, LB
Nikai Martinez, S
Alessio Milivojevic, QB
Head Coach: Pat Fitzgerald
MINNESOTA
Maverick Baranowski, LB
Drake Lindsey, QB
Anthony Smith, DL
Head Coach: P.J. Fleck
*OHIO STATE
Jaylen McClain, S
Julian Sayin, QB
Jeremiah Smith, WR
Head Coach: Ryan Day
OREGON
Jamari Johnson, TE
Dante Moore, QB
Teitum Tuioti, OLB
Head Coach: Dan Lanning
PURDUE
Ryan Browne, QB
Charles Correa, LB
De’Nylon Morrissette, WR
Head Coach: Barry Odom
UCLA
Nico Iamaleava, QB
Cole Martin, DB
Samuel Omosigho, LB
Head Coach: Bob Chesney
*=denotes Ohio State importance
Big Ten Media Day Lineup Day 3 – July 30
NDIANA
Isaiah Jones, LB
Carter Smith, OL
Tyrique Tucker, DL
Head Coach: Curt Cignetti
MARYLAND
Michael Hershey, OL
Malik Washington, QB
Daniel Wingate, LB
Head Coach: Michael Locksley
MICHIGAN
Jordan Marshall, RB
Trey Pierce, DT
Bryce Underwood, QB
Head Coach: Kyle Whittingham
NEBRASKA
Justin Evans, C
Luke Lindenmeyer, TE
Andrew Marshall, CB
Head Coach: Matt Rhule
NORTHWESTERN
Robert Fitzgerald, DB
Caleb Komolafe, RB
Griffin Wilde, WR
Head Coach: David Braun
WASHINGTON
Landen Hatchett, C
Jacob Manu, ILB
Demond Williams Jr., QB
Head Coach: Jedd Fisch
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Zain Bando is a Sports Desk writer for BIGPLAY with a focus on covering the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. Bando has been with the On SI network since October 2023, contributing across the Illinois Fighting Illini on SI and the Kansas State on SI sites, among others. Currently, Bando serves as a staff writer and columnist for MMA Knockout on SI, as well as the recently launched WNBA section of On SI, with a focus on the Dallas Wings.Follow zainbando99