Ohio State's Offense Looks Different After Texas Loss, and Iowa is Next in Line

The Texas loss gave Ohio State a check of reality that could propel them through the rest of their very tough schedule. In the Buckeyes' final four drives against the Longhorns, they gained just two first downs, a death sentence for a team that is leading late in a game. Of course, one of those drives ended in a missed field goal.

The offense was still a concern, though, as when you needed to run the clock and keep Texas off the field, Ohio State wasn’t able to do it. The Buckeyes have bounced back in their last two games, and in a huge way.

Facing Kent State at home was the perfect bounce-back game for this offense, and they showed it by nearing 60 points vs. the Golden Flashes. Julian Sayin was himself, throwing for an efficient 18/22, 241 yards, and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t just him who showed out.

The rushing offense was headlined by Bo Jackson and Florida transfer Ja’Kobi Jackson, as both averaged over five yards per carry. Bo rushed for 73 yards on 11 carries, adding a touchdown, while Ja’Kobi came in for 47 yards on just eight carries, touching pay dirt twice.

Now, this was against a MAC school, so this is what you’re supposed to do when your Ohio State, the home Big Ten matchup next backed it.

Sayin diced up the Illini secondary, primarily to the best receiver in the nation, Jeremiah Smith, as the two hooked up for 12 receptions, 217 yards, and four touchdowns. It was Smith’s highest receiving mark of his career in yards and touchdowns. In total, the Buckeyes totaled over 500 yards of offense, with 100+ coming on the ground, with the Jackson 2, and Sayin rushing in a score for just the second one of his career.

Now the Buckeyes will be tested again as they visit Kinnick Stadium to take on the 14th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, who are coming off an improbable win in the big house. If you look at the stats from that game, it's hard to see how Iowa won, but if you know Iowa, it makes all too much sense.

The Wolverines outgained the Hawkeyes by 144 yards and were +100 on rushing, but they committed costly penalties and threw a bad red zone interception.

Ohio State can not let Iowa control the pace of the game or the field position game, which will be tough because Kirk Ferentz has been playing that game for a long time. The Buckeyes will be able to gain yards at will; the key will be finishing those drives with points.

The Buckeyes' rushing game will need to keep scoring; Sayin will have to stay in a groove throwing and trust more receivers. This is a great opportunity for the Buckeyes to get a ranked conference win on the road, which they currently have only three opportunities to do.