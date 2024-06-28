4-Star DL Trajen Odom Commits to Ohio State
There is no stopping the Ohio state Buckeyes on the recruiting trail.
Heading into Friday, Ohio State had landed five commitments in less than a weeks time.
Now, per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, they have landed another one with four-star Weddington (Matthews, NC) interior defensive lineman Trajen Odom committing to the program.
Odom picked the Buckeyes over Georgia, Oregon, USC and UCLA.
With his commitment, Odom now becomes the 21st member of the Buckeyes No. 1 ranked 2025 recruiting class, extending their lead over the rest of the pack.
He is also the 10th prospect to commit to Ohio State in the month of June, and their sixth in the last seven days.
Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 285 pounds, Odom currently ranks as the No. 301 player nationally, the No. 24 interior defensive lineman, and the No. 8 player in the state of North Carolina, per the On3 Industry Ranking, which is a composite ranking of the four major recruiting services.
Both ESPN and On3 have Odom rated as a four-star recruit individually. On3 is highest on Odom as a prospect, ranking him as the No. 138 player in the country, and the No. 13 interior defensive lineman in the class.
Odom is now the first interior defensive line prospect to commit to the Buckeyes in the 2025 class, and the fourth overall defensive line prospect, joining four-star edge rushers London Merritt, Zion Grady and Zahir Mathis.
In his junior campaign, Odom finished with 54 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, four sacks, and a forced fumble in just 10 games.