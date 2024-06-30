4-Star Edge Rusher And Top Ohio State Target Justin Hill Sets Commitment Date
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been extremely successful in their pursuit of edge rushers throughout the 2025 cycle, landing three elite prospects at the position.
Those prospects - Zahir Mathis, Zion Grady and London Merritt - are rated as four-star recruits and in the top 200 prospects in the nation, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
However, while the Buckeyes are certainly happy with the haul they have already brought in, they could be on the verge of getting their best one yet.
According to reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, four-star Winton Woods (Cincinnati, OH) edge Justin Hill is set to announce his commitment on Wednesday, July 3, where he will pick between the Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Hill, who ranks as the No. 48 player in the country, the No. 6 edge rusher, and the No. 4 player in Ohio per the On3 Industry Ranking, is seen as a major Ohio State lean with the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine giving the Buckeyes a 93.1-percent chance to land the four-star talent.
Hill will make his choice coming off of a string of four official visits. He started with a trip to Columbus on May 31, followed by visits to USC on June 7, Alabama on June 14, and Oregon on June 21.
Per 247Sports, Hill had 36 tackles,16 Tackles for loss, 13 sacks and two forced fumbles in his junior campaign, as well as 42 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and one interception as a sophomore.