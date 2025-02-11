Analyst Exposes Glaring Need for Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes just won a national championship, and throughout the entire College Football Playoff, it was clear they were the most talented team in the country.
The problem is that many of Ohio State's best players will be making the jump to the NFL this spring, which will result in quite a bit of turnover for the Buckeyes.
Ohio State should be able to manage, as it boasts a star-studded recruiting class, and let's face it: the Buckeyes are always among the nation's best teams.
However, it won't be an easy transition, and Bleacher Report's David Kenyon has identified what he feels will be biggest hole for Ohio State to fill heading into 2025: the line on both sides of the ball.
"On the offensive line, first-choice starters Josh Simmons, Donovan Jackson, Seth McLaughlin and Josh Fryar are gone," Kenyon wrote. "The defensive front of Jack Sawyer, Tyleik Williams, Ty Hamilton and J.T. Tuimoloau is headed to the NFL. Ohio State's string of injuries means the O-line brings back familiar faces, and the D-line always has a deep rotation. But there isn't another team in the country losing more talent in the trenches."
That is a whole lot of elite-level talent that the Buckeyes are going to be losing, and it's definitely going to result in a bit of an adjustment period for Ryan Day and the coaching staff.
But that's the nature of collegiate sports, and Ohio State will simply have to find ways around the mass exodus that is about to occur.
