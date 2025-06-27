Buccaneers Make Fiery Emeka Egbuka Announcement
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star Emeka Egbuka found a rather surprising home during the NFL Draft, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him with the 19th overall pick.
Given that the Buccaneers already had a pair of dynamic wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, not to mention intriguing young pieces like Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer, their decision to nab Egbuka was a bit jarring, but, nevertheless, here we are.
Tampa Bay is obviously excited to have the Ohio State product in tow, as it posted a strong Egbuka message on social media this week.
Egbuka seems to have a great chance of slotting in as the Bucs' No. 3 receiver behind Evans and Godwin heading into 2025, so he stands to get plenty of attention from Baker Mayfield during his rookie campaign.
The 22-year-old spent four years with the Buckeyes, registering a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns. Most recently, Egbuka hauled in 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns during his final season at Columbus, helping Ohio State win a national championship.
Egbuka's best individual collegiate season, however, came back in 2022, when he caught 74 passes for 1,151 yards and 10 scores, averaging a hefty 15.6 yards per grab.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound receiver is not flashy, but he is a terrific route runner, has very sure hands and should comprise a very dependable weapon for Mayfield and the Buccaneers' offense.
Tampa Bay is a dark horse Super Bowl contender in the NFC, so Egbuka will absolutely be playing very meaningful football right off the bat.
