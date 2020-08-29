SI.com
PHOTOS: Ohio State Parents, Fans Hold Protest in Columbus

Eddie Marotta

This morning, more than 100 people gathered outside the rotunda at Ohio Stadium in Columbus to voice their opposition toward the Big Ten’s ruling on postponing college football season to the spring. 

Led by Randy Wade, father of Ohio State standout cornerback Shaun Wade, parents and Buckeye fans joined with signage and Ohio State gear to appeal the ruling that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, and university presidents, recently passed.

The photo gallery below highlights some of the prominent sights from this morning’s protest. While scarlet and gray can be seen in nearly every image, what is more prevalent is the pride and determination shown from parents and fans alike as they came together to push for change in the Big Ten’s ruling.

Photo Credit: Caroline Jantz, BuckeyesNow

The protest comes on the heels of another rally held by Wade in Chicago last weekend, when a crowd gathered outside of Big Ten headquarters in the city.

The Big Ten and the Pac-12 were the only two conferences in the Power Five to cancel/delay seasons, and the sting of national championship hopes fading with the ruling hurts a little more this season for Ohio State after another College Football Playoff appearance in 2019.

Among the signs held by the crowd were messages that read, “Let Them Play,” a clear call back to the #WeWantToPlay movement led by prominent players across the country, notably Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. 

Others read, “No Trust Without Transparency,” and even, “The Big Ten’s Biggest Villain,” with a photo of Warren. Some went as far as suggesting that Ohio State plays Mississippi State 10 times… the SEC school where Warren’s son plays (and will play) this fall.

Even with the recent news that the Big Ten will try to start its season on Thanksgiving weekend, many are frustrated with the fact that this would still make postseason play unlikely for the Buckeyes. They would potentially miss any major bowl games or playoff action.

