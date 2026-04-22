Brandon Inniss Poised for Big Year As Ohio State’s Wide Receiver Competition Heats Up

Year four has come fast for Brandon Inniss, and with it, a different kind of expectation.

“It’s crazy because I’m the second oldest in the receiver room now and I feel like I just got here yesterday,” Inniss said on Big Ten Network. “So, it goes by fast for sure.”

At Ohio State, that timeline moves quickly. So does the competition.

While he is solidly in the No. 2 spot, the race for the No. 3 wide receiver role has already become one of the defining storylines of the spring. And in Inniss’ view, it is unfolding exactly the way it always has in Columbus.

“All the guys are going to be competitive,” Inniss said. “As a receiver room, it’s been like that here at Ohio State for many years before we got here. But whoever does the best job, whoever makes the least amount of mistakes is going to get the job at the end of the day.”

At the same time, Inniss is stepping into a larger role within the offense. His production has steadily climbed each season, including 36 receptions for 271 yards and three touchdowns in 2025.

Excitement surrounding Inniss is not just coming from the outside, it's from inside the room.

“This year he is going to be the guy,” teammate Jeremiah Smith said at the start of spring camp. “He is going to be the one taking that leap this year. This is do or die for him. This could determine if he is a first round draft pick, so he knows what is at stake.”

That same standard shows up beyond the receivers. It shows up in the quarterbacks too.

Inniss pointed to noticeable growth from Julian Sayin this spring, especially in the way he carries himself.

“Julian has definitely been a way better leader this year in my opinion,” Inniss said.

That connection is not staying in Columbus. It is continuing into the offseason as they stay close and keep building together.

“We’re gonna go out there to California in a couple weeks and just get with Julian and keep building that connection,” Inniss said. “That’s the biggest thing for wide receivers, to have that quarterback and wide receiver connection. So, we going to have a great offseason.”

For Inniss, the role has shifted. He is no longer just part of the rotation. He is a team leader.

“It was easy,” Inniss said about his influence on freshman receivers. “They bought in real fast. I just had to show them and lead them the way, and they followed right along and now they are doing great things.”

And as fast as everything is moving, Inniss is leaning on advice from someone who has already lived it, former Ohio State star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was back in Columbus for the spring game.

“He said enjoy all the moments,” Inniss said.

At Ohio State, those moments do not wait.