Jaxon Smith-Njigba Reflects on Dream Season During Ohio State Return

Speaking with Big Ten Network shortly after ringing the Victory Bell at "The Horseshoe", Jaxon Smith-Njigba described a season that felt almost too perfect to script.

“I couldn’t have planned it any better than what has come to fruition," said Smith-Njigba. "So, I’m just super blessed…honored to represent the great state of Ohio and these Buckeyes.”

The moment carried even more significance considering what Jaxon accomplished this past year, winning a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in February and being named the 2025 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Back in Ohio Stadium, the former Buckeye stood at the center of a moment that blended personal success with program tradition, as fans locked in on the scoreboard to watch him ring the bell.

“That was awesome,” he said. “I love new traditions, old school principles, new school traditions… honored to be a part of that.”

Jaxon also touched on his relationship with Jeremiah Smith, who has emerged as one of the best players in college football.

“I wouldn’t say a mentor,” Smith-Njigba said, “but he knows anything he needs, he can always call me, text. We definitely get together, talk some ball.”

It is less about mentorship and more about maintaining the standard.

“Just super proud of him…[he's] pushing the bar even further than what we did,” he said. “It’s exciting times here…he’s an exciting player. He’s a winner.”

Smith-Njigba said one lesson from Ryan Day continues to define his approach at the next level.

“Competitive excellence is something that sticks with me to this day,” he said. “You’ve got to be ready when your time is called...when your team needs you, you’ve got to be ready to perform.”

With multiple Buckeyes projected to go early in the NFL Draft, Smith-Njigba made it clear during the BTN interview that the pipeline is no surprise to those inside the program.

“Surprising? Probably not,” he said.

He specifically pointed to Carnell Tate, Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, and Caleb Downs as the next group ready to carry the tradition forward.

“Those guys earned it from the first day they stepped in this building,” Smith-Njigba said. “They’re going to represent us the right way.”

As he spoke, the message was clear. At Ohio State, the spotlight doesn’t fade. It moves on to the next group. And on Thursday night in Pittsburgh, we'll likely learn where five or more Buckeyes will be playing at the next level.