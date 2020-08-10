BuckeyesNow
Buckeye Breakfast: #WeWantToPlay ... is a College Football Players Union Forming?

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for August 10, 2020.

#WeWantToPlay ... is a Players Union Forming?

Many notable college football players across the country have taken to social media with a seemingly last-ditch effort, social media campaign to try and save the season. Among those most noticeably pushing the narrative? Heisman candidates Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence.

Though it wasn't specifically described as a College Football Players Union, the intention there seems rather obvious. And without question, this is something the NCAA has feared for a long time.

Just before 1:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday night, the hashtag was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter with more than 65,000 tweets. But will it be enough to convince university presidents and Power Five commissioners to save the season?

Ohio State Football Parents Plead for a Season

Everyone has a voice and social media has given anyone a chance to use it. The Football Parents Association at Ohio State (FPAOS) shared a letter on Twitter Sunday evening, strongly expressing their support for The Ohio State University and the way it has handled student-athlete training during the pandemic.

The Big Ten is reportedly on the verge of pulling the plug on fall sports. Will the Ohio State parents late plea help persuade them to reconsider?

Report: Big Ten Commissioner Tells Teams to Practice Lightly on Monday

As reports of an impending shutdown of fall sports (including college football) percolated through the national media outlets last night, a source told Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports that Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren instructed teams not to over-do it in practice on Monday.

Almost five months to the day since the March Madness basketball tournament was canceled and all winter and spring sports along with it, Monday could be another cataclysmic day in college athletics as we know it.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

