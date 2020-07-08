Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for July 8, 2020.

Former Ohio State President Michael Drake is new University of California System President

Michael Drake officially "retired" from The Ohio State University on June 30 after serving as president since July, 2014. Less than one week later, the University of California has announced that Drake has accepted the same job that he retired from in Columbus.

Drake spent most of his working career out west prior to his tenure at Ohio State.. Even though he was born in New York, he's heading back "home" to a university system in which he has taught and oversaw most of his adult life.

Notre Dame Football "Bubble" is Working

After what felt like several consecutive days of negative news around the spread of the novel coronavirus, Notre Dame announced yesterday that their bubble has essentially been air-tight.

103 tests on July 1, 103 negative results. You can bet with outcomes like that, Notre Dame doesn't want a postponed or canceled season.

Former Ohio State Basketball Star Greg Simpson Sentenced to Jail

Two-time Mr. Basketball winner in the state of Ohio Greg Simpson received a 30-day jail sentence, four years probation and 80 hours of community service for providing falsified driver's education documents to students.

Simpson pleaded guilty to a third-degree charge of tampering with a record, while a second tampering charge was dismissed because of a deal the defense worked out with the prosecution team.

Clint Buckley of Bucknuts provided an in-depth coverage of the court proceedings today.

