Buckeye Breakfast: Deshaun Thomas Joining Carmen's Crew for TBT

Deshaun Thomas Joining Carmen's Crew for TBT

Carmen’s Crew beefed up its roster with another former standout Saturday afternoon, announcing the addition of forward Deshaun Thomas to the squad. Thomas helped lead the Buckeyes to the 2012 Final Four and has been playing professionally overseas.

TreVeyon Henderson is excited to be a Buckeye

Is there an Ohio State commit that's more open and more frequently showing his enthusiasm for the Scarlet and Grey than Henderson?

Michigan Lands Four-Star Defensive End

The Wolverines have landed a verbal commitment from four-star defensive end Quintin Somerville. The class of '21 commit from Scottsdale, Arizona is a high school teammate of Buckeye commit Denzel Burke, who just announced last month he intends to be a Buckeye.

Eric Rutter from WolverineDigest breaks down what Michigan is expecting from their new pass-rusher.

LSU Tigers Struggling with CoVID-19

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellinger reported on Saturday that the LSU Tigers are dealing with a significant number of positive coronavirus cases. 30 members of the LSU program are currently quarantined after either testing positive themselves or being in close contact with someone who did.

Dellenger's report indicated that most of the positive cases have been asymptomatic. Several of the Tigers reportedly went into a bar area known as "Tigerland", and likely contracted there. More than 100 cases have stemmed from people being in that area.

NFLPA Recommends Against Voluntary Organized Player Workouts

As the CoVID-19 virus has spiked in some areas of the country, the NFL Player's Association issued a statement today regarding players meeting up for group training sessions.

