Buckeye Breakfast: Braxton Miller Reminisces About His Famous Spin Move

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 8, 2020.

Braxton Miller Reminisces About His Famous Spin Move

In case you missed our first installment in "This Day in Ohio State History", we featured Braxton Miller's ridiculous spin move against Virginia Tech. Braxton joined Rob Stone and coach Urban Meyer on Fox College Football on Monday to talk about how special that moment was in his life.

Penei Sewell Opts Out of 2020 Season

Perhaps the best player in college football that doesn't play a skill position has opted out of the 2020-2021 football season. Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell announced on social media Monday afternoon that he is moving on from his time in Oregon to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sewell is only 19 years old, but he is a projected top-5 pick in next year's draft. In fact, the 2019 Outland Trophy winner (best offensive lineman in the country) is ESPN's No. 2 rated prospect in America behind only Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Of course, what may have made Sewell's decision a little easier is the uncertainty surrounding the Pac-12 and his Oregon Ducks. The Pac-12 postponed all sporting events for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year.

Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson Resigns After Season-Opener

After losing 32-21 to South Alabama at home on Thursday, Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles head coach Jay Hopson has resigned

"Coach Hopson came to me after last Thursday's game to discuss what was on his heart and after much discussion over the weekend, he and I agreed that new leadership for our program is needed," Southern Miss athletic director Jeremy McClain said in a statement. "Coach Hopson has been a part of our program for 10 years. I appreciate his commitment to Southern Miss and wish Jay and his family nothing but the best."

"After heartfelt discussion with Jeremy, we have come to a mutual agreement for me to step down as head coach," Hopson said in a statement. "I am in total agreement with this change in leadership and truly believe it is in the best interest of the players, coaches and this entire program.

"... I wish Southern Miss nothing but the best and am thankful for all that they have done for me and my family."

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

