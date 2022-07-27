The 2022 Ohio State football season has an official start date.

The athletic communications department shared that the team will report for camp on Wednesday, August 3 and will conduct their first training camp practice on Thursday, August 4.

While there are certainly some positions on the field that will have our attention during camp, things are much different than they were this time last year. The Buckeyes are very well aware who their starting quarterback will be, the running back and receivers group is pretty set in stone and the offensive line returns three starters and several other players that saw significant time.

The Buckeyes are projected to have arguably the most powerful offense in college football.

After a couple years of good (but certainly not great) defense, the Silver Bullets are hoping to re-establish that moniker. The emergence of Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau anchor a defensive line that can certainly rush the passer and Denzel Burke was a freshman All-American last year. The linebacking corps played substantially better as the season went along, culminating in an epic performance from Tommy Eichenberg in the Rose Bowl.

But there are certainly some question marks – most notably, how will the group play under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles? What kind of role will transfer safety Tanner McAllister and transfer linebacker Deamonte Traynum have? How quickly can guys like Tyler Friday and Josh Proctor get back on the field from their injuries?

And of course – there is a game in Columbus on November 26 that Scarlet and Gray fans are foaming at the mouth thinking about after what happened in Ann Arbor last year.

It all starts taking shape this week at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

