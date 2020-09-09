Dwayne Haskins Named Captain of Washington Football Team

The good vibes keep on rollin’ in Washington D.C. for the former Buckeyes.

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was named a captain this season for the Washington Football Team. The news comes exactly one week after head coach Ron Rivera named him the starting quarterback for 2020.

"Success for me is helping this team have a better overall demeanor on the field," Haskins said Tuesday via the Washington Football Team. "Success for me is finding ways to lead and be a presence. That's something that I'm just looking forward to doing and being quite successful at it because I know that I can do it and my guys can do it. I'm looking forward to leading these men."

As a rookie quarterback, Haskins had a tumultuous season with a few bright spots mixed in-between in 2019. In seven games started he threw for seven touchdowns on 1,365 yards passing, leading Washington to two wins. In three separate games, Haskins tossed a pair of touchdowns and just one total interception.

Despite setting 28 records in 2018 with the Buckeyes, Haskins was not named one of seven captains. Ironically, current Washington Football Team receiver Terry McLaurin was named a captain in his final season with OSU.

Haskins and McLaurin have developed quite the rapport in Washington, continuing their success together as Buckeyes.

Haskins and the Washington football team will hit the field for its first game of the season this Sunday against the Eagles. This season will begin with the “C” on his chest.

