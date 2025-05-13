ESPN's Outlook for Ohio State Football Won't Make Fans Happy
The Ohio State Buckeyes are a team consistently making headlines, and this is one that fans won't be fond of. Ohio State lost some notable names this offseason, primarily on its offensive line and defensive line, along with a few key stars at skill positions. Emeka Egbuka, Tyleik Williams and Donovan Jackson are the key names that they'll have to find replacements for.
Another big question mark moving forward is if Will Howard's replacement can play at a high enough level to keep this team among the best in the country. Everyone knows that Caleb Downs and Jeremiah Smith are a few of the best in the business, but it will be their surrounding cast that must get the job done.
ESPN isn't as confident that they can repeat, and in a column that had three authors, they broke down why there might be uncertainty after this offseason. Here's what the World Wide Leader In Sports had to say about the Buckeyes' offseason moves.
"The Buckeyes might start the year as a justifiable preseason No. 1, but that doesn't mean they've made major offseason upgrades. Ryan Day will start his title defense with infinitely fewer proven coordinators, a new quarterback and a new defensive line," it wrote.
The Buckeyes did make moves though, and adding Max Klare from Purdue was a huge one that Ohio State was able to pull off. There's not really a way to cover the Buckeyes' offense as you can't double-team Jeremiah Smith with Klare and Carnell Tate on the field. This offense is going to be dangerous, and with Downs captaining the defense, that side of the field should be just as lethal.
Ohio State football will open up its season on August 30 in a primetime FOX-televised battle with the Texas Longhorns. Both teams should enter the 2025 season with a top-5 ranking, making this competition a must-watch game.
Ohio Stadium will be rocking, and this one should be telling to see what the Buckeyes offseason preparation was like.