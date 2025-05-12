Fans Livid That Ohio State-Texas College Football Playoff Rematch Is Big Noon Game
College football fans are not happy the game is kicking off at noon ET.
Following the pattern of NFL schedule leaks, Fox Sports on Monday announced that it would be broadcasting the defending-champion Ohio State Buckeyes' season-opening game against the Texas Longhorns at noon ET. Given that the Buckeyes-Longhorns game, in addition to being a College Football Playoff semifinal rematch, is also a battle of projected top-five teams, fans were hoping the game would be a primetime showdown.
That fact that it was instead a 12 p.m. ET kickoff, complete with Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff pregame show, left fans irate, to say the least.
It's not the first time that college football fans, specifically those in the Big Ten, have voiced their displeasure with noon ET kickoffs.
And it likely won't be the last.
