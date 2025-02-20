Former Ohio State Buckeyes Defender Donovan Munger Passes Away at 30
The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost another former defender that played for the program during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
Donovan Munger, who played defensive tackle for Ohio State, has passed away at just 30 years old. His mother made the announcement on Instagram.
At this point in time, no cause of death has been shared.
Munger played two seasons for the Buckeyes. He ended up totaling five total tackles in 21 games played.
He also was a part of the 2014 Ohio State team that won the national championship.
During his recruiting process, Munger was a four-star recruit hailing from Shaker Heights, Ohio. He was forced to end his football career back in 2016 due to blood clot issues. Those same issues made him redshirt his true freshman year.
Those health issues held Munger back from what appeared likely to be a very successful tenure with the team. When he was healthy, he had elite potential to be a disruptive force on the defensive line.
This is extremely sad news to hear and our thoughts and prayers are with Munger's family and friends. He will not be forgotten by the Buckeyes.
Unfortunately, Munger is not the only recent death of a former Ohio State player. Ben Christman, a former offensive lineman for Ohio State, passed away on February 11 as well. His cause of death has been announced as natural causes.
Hopefully, both former Buckeyes' families will find peace during these difficult times.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Urban Meyer Shares Mammoth Concern About Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025
MORE: New York Giants Linked to Former Ohio State Buckeyes QB
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Standout Projected to Replace Star NFL RB
MORE: Urban Meyer Drops First Thoughts on Ohio State QB Julian Sayin
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Set to Get Visit with Top National Recruit