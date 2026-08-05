Every Position Battle That Will Define Ohio State's Season

With a month until Ohio State’s football season gets underway, excitement is building with a roster, again, loaded with talent.

That is heavily reflected in the Buckeyes being ranked No.1 in the preseason coaches poll ahead of the new campaign, ahead of Oregon and Georgia.

Let’s take a look at the roster and see which positions will define the Ohio State Buckeyes and how they could define their upcoming season.

Depth at wide receiver

There is an argument that Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss are the big two in terms of Ohio State’s wide receivers for this season, and unquestionably they will form a formidable duo at that position.

Smith will be the key component to the Buckeyes: a superstar junior and Heisman contender, while Inniss is an experienced senior widely touted as the leader of this team.

But looking to break through and make a name for himself is five-star freshman Chris Henry Jr. a newcomer already with an NFL-build, explosive athleticism and freakish speed. Standing at 6’5”, Henry Jr. gives the Buckeyes quickness and agility for his height, allowing him to accelerate effectively after the catch.

Ohio State are boosted by transfers Kyle Parker from LSU, widely renowned for his exceptional burst after the catch, dynamic versatility in open space, and world-class acceleration, and Devin McCuin from UT-San Antonio, who always seems to carve big gains out of nothing and has one of the most reliable hands in the college game.

Even after losing Carnell Tate, OSU are still in safe hands.

Julan Sayin ready for next step at quarterback

Quarterback has rarely been a question at Ohio State. The Buckeyes have enjoyed high-level starters while developing NFL-ready talent behind them. This year’s class has a chance to be the deepest and most talented of that run.

Julian Sayin enters the season as one of the nation's top returning quarterbacks after an impressive first year as a starter. He finished as the country's most accurate passer, displaying the poise, anticipation and decision-making that made him one of the nation's most coveted recruits.

It wasn’t without moments to forget, though. Sayin struggled in losses to Indiana and Miami to close the year, raising questions about his ability to elevate the offense against elite competition.

Still, another offseason in the system should position him among the leading contenders for All-America honors and place him squarely in the Heisman conversation.

What separates this quarterback room from previous groups is the talent behind Sayin.

Five-star sophomore Tavien St. Clair is widely viewed as one of the highest-upside quarterbacks on the roster and gives the Buckeyes a luxury few programs can match. He brings an elite backup with the ability to step in without lowering the offensive ceiling.

Between Sayin's established production and St. Clair's growing potential, the Buckeyes will have one of the strongest quarterback squads in college football.

An offensive line that can make a name for themselves

Ohio State’s offensive line has a wealth of experience with four returnees from last year, including all-Big Ten selections Austin Siereveld and Luke Montgomery.

There will be adjustments; Siereveld is likely to move to guard, with Ian Moore and Carter Lowe fighting for the other starting spot. They should join Siereveld, Montgomery, and other returning starters Carson Hinzman and Phillip Daniels.

Without question, if the offensive line leans into a high-octane running game, then OSU will be one of the most dangerous teams again in college football. The question will be, though: Can they handle the pressure?