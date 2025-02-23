Expert Makes Major Ohio State Buckeyes' QB Prediction
The Ohio State Buckeyes will enter the 2025 college football with quite a few changes from the team that they were in 2024. Obviously, there will be a new starting quarterback in town, which will be one of the bigger differences.
Heading into the spring, Ohio State has a quarterback competition brewing. Julian Sayin, Tavien St. Clair, and Lincoln Kienholz will have a three-man battle for the starting job.
With that being said, one expert has made his prediction for the outcome of that quarterback battle.
Brad Crawford of 247 Sports has made his predictions for the upcoming spring quarterback battles. When it came to the Buckeyes, he predicted that Sayin will be the last man standing and will get the job.
"If there's a player with an inside track to start, it's Sayin given the momentum he was able to create as a five-star freshman last season behind Will Howard, Devin Brown and others. With Brown moving on to the California Golden Bears, this is Sayin's job to lose," Crawford wrote.
"He transferred from Alabama last January as the Crimson Tide's highest-rated signee in the 2024 recruiting cycle following Nick Saban's decision to retire. Sayin rated as the No. 20 overall prospect and No. 3 quarterback when he signed with Alabama in the 2024 class and is set to be the highest-rated quarterback to start a game for the Buckeyes in the modern recruiting era (since 2000). "
Sayin has already flashed elite arm potential during his one season with Ohio State. He didn't get much playing time on the field, but he completed five of his 12 pass attempts for 84 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also picked up 24 rushing yards on two attempts.
It will be interesting to see what the quarterback battle has in store. Sayin is the favorite, but the other two players won't go down without a fight.
Ryan Day and Ohio State are in a great position at quarterback for the future. The program has done an excellent job of continuing to recruit top-tier talent at the position.
Hopefully, Sayin is able to pick up where Will Howard left off and keep the offense firing on all cylinders.
