Three Ohio State Prospects Who Boosted Their NFL Draft Stock at Pro Day

It felt like a holiday again in Columbus.

Seventeen Ohio State players worked out in front of NFL decision-makers, but as always, some of the most meaningful movement happened away from the spotlight. In the trenches. The stars did what was expected. Others may have made themselves some money.

“The feedback that we’re getting from NFL personnel… just overall how we run everything and how our guys are doing once they get to the NFL,” head coach Ryan Day said. “I feel like our guys did a great job. They looked great. Everything was really clean, very professionally done.”

For three prospects, it was more than clean. It was impactful.

Tywone Malone Jr., Defensive Tackle

Malone gave evaluators something tangible to take with them.

According to unofficial results gathered on-site by Eleven Warriors, he posted a 5.07 in the 40-yard dash along with a 5.11 shuttle. These are numbers that stand out for a player with his size profile.

He displayed quickness throughout the drills that reinforced what Ohio State has been building toward with him. His coach Ryan Day pointed to the bigger picture. “I think he’s just coming into his own,” Day said. “He’s played his best football this season, which means there’s still a lot to go…he’s only going to get better with more reps.”

That combination, measurable athleticism and untapped ceiling, is exactly what teams look for late in the draft process.

Kayden McDonald, Defensive Tackle

McDonald did not need numbers to make his case. He’s already been talked about as a first round pick in many mock drafts. Now the question is just how high can he go.

He showed it in the way he moved. Power was expected. What stood out was how controlled everything looked. Day highlighted where that translates best.

“You see him two-gapping, really powerful in the run game,” Day said. “He’s going to be able to rush the passer as well.”

McDonald made his own case for that expanded role at the next level. “I can bend… I’m just not just a run stuffer,” he said. “I can play all four downs. I’m really explosive and I trust my technique.”

McDonald also pointed to his development at Ohio State as a key part of that growth. “That’s why you come to Ohio State…get prepared the best and be the best.”

Ethan Onianwa, Offensive Line

Onianwa’s path to this point has required a bit more projection than most. There are fewer reps on film than teams would prefer, which made this setting more important than most. He took advantage of it.

For a potential late-round or UDFA prospect, Onianwa is doing the right things to improve his chances of being selected. He was fluid changing direction and consistent throughout, showing athletic traits that do not always show up on film.

Onianwa also participated in the Senior Bowl this offseason, giving evaluators another opportunity to see him against NFL-level competition during the pre-draft process.

Day acknowledged the challenge evaluators face. “There’s not a ton of film to go off of,” Day said. “But he certainly has a lot of ability and has a lot of traits.”

Ethan pointed back to his development at Ohio State when I spoke with him at the American Bowl. “The coaches, the staff...they’ve all been so helpful and I really learned a lot being there.”

That development showed up in his workout.

Ohio State does not need Pro Day to validate its top-end talent.

But every year, a few prospects use the event to shift perception. To move from background evaluation to real consideration.

“This is what we sell,” Day said. “If you come in here, believe, and understand how hard it’s going to be, this is what it can look like.”