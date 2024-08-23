Former Michigan Star Reveals Possible Replacement For Ohio State's Ryan Day
The Ohio State Buckeyes have massive expectations heading into the 2024 campaign, and with big expectations comes a whole lot of pressure.
That pressure will fall almost squarely on the shoulders of head coach Ryan Day, who some feel is on the hot seat going into the season.
Count former Michigan Wolverines star and Super Bowl MVP Desmond Howard among those who think Day's days (no pun intended, I swear) at Ohio State could be numbered.
During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, Howard revealed his thoughts on Day and also offered a potential replacement for him: current Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
Kelly has plenty of collegiate coaching experience.
He had spent the previous six seasons as UCLA's head coach before taking the job at Ohio State, and from 2009 through 2012, he enjoyed a very successful run at Oregon.
Overall, Kelly has gone 81-41 as an NCAA head coach, with the bulk of his success coming with the Ducks when he went 46-7 and led the team to a BCS Championship appearance in 2010-11.
Meanwhile, Day actually owns the best winning percentage among active college coaches, having gone 56-8 at the helm for the Buckeyes.
The problem with Day is that he has not experienced a whole lot of success in bowl games, going just 2-4. Even worse, Ohio State has lost three straight meetings to Michigan under his direction.
The Buckeyes boast arguably the most talented roster in the country this year, so if they disappoint again or, God forbid, lose to the Wolverines again, many Ohio State fans will be calling for Day's job.