Former Michigan Star J.J. McCarthy Throws Shade At Ohio State Buckeyes
Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy may now be in the NFL, but his rivalry with the Ohio State Buckeyes will never leave his heart.
McCarthy decided to poke some fun at Ohio State on Instagram, reposting a graphic from the Unnecessary Roughness X account that compared Toledo's record against SEC teams since 2015 (2-1) to that of Ohio State's (0-3).
It's far from the first time that McCarthy has thrown shade at Ohio State since his departure from Michigan, and it almost certainly won't be his last.
And unfortunately for Buckeyes fans, McCarthy does have bragging rights, as the Wolverines went 3-0 against Ohio State during McCarthy's time at Ann Arbor. He was the starting signal-caller for two of those meetings.
Last season, McCarthy not only led Michigan to a third straight win over the Buckeyes, but he also guided the Wolverines to a national championship.
On the 2023 campaign overall, the 21-year-old threw for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 72.3 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 202 yards and three scores.
McCarthy was then selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 10th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he will be sidelined for his entire rookie year due to a knee injury.
Michigan's situation under center is certainly in flux following McCarthy's exit. Davis Warren began the 2024 season as the starter, but Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore has now benched him in favor of Alex Orji.
Ohio State will face Michigan in Columbus on Nov. 30.