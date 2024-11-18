Former Ohio State Star Rebounds With Huge Performance
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Curtis Samuel has not exactly been having a banner year with the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills signed Samuel in free agency during the offseason, and there was hope that he would help mitigate the loss of top pass-catchers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
Well, through the first 10 weeks of the NFL season, Samuel had not exactly delivered, as he had amassed a grand total of 16 catches for 127 yards.
However, in Week 11, Samuel rebounded with a crucial performance in Buffalo's thrilling win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Samuel made five big receptions for 58 yards in the victory, including a pivotal touchdown that gave the Bills a two-score lead and essentially salted the game away late in the fourth quarter.
It actually marks the second straight week that Samuel was significantly involved in the offense, as he also snared four balls for 35 yards in Buffalo's Week 10 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Samuel definitely earned a bigger opportunity on Sunday due to the absence of two key Bills pass-catchers, with wide out Keon Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid both being sidelined. Plus, fellow receiver Amari Cooper was playing while banged up.
It remains to be seen if Samuel will continue to get targets from quarterback Josh Allen once the Bills get healthy, but it's still refreshing to see him make such a major impact in such a huge game.
Samuel was a dominant force at Ohio State from 2014 through 2016 and was then selected by the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
The 28-year-old spent four seasons with the Panthers and three years with the Washington Commanders before joining Buffalo.