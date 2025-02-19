Ohio State Buckeyes Standout Projected to Replace Star NFL RB
Ohio State Buckeyes fans are going to have a large batch of former players to root for from the 2024 national championship team in the NFL next season. TreVeyon Henderson is going to be one of those players.
Henderson was a huge part of the championship run and is now trending as one of the most intriguing players in the draft class.
Many project him to end up being a second round pick. However, there has been some first round hype starting to develop for Henderson. Either way, he has big-time potential at the next level.
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com has released a new mock draft. In that mock draft, he has the Ohio State star running back being a first round pick and replacing a current star running back.
He has the Minnesota Vikings drafting Henderson to take over for Aaron Jones. Jones is set to enter free agency this offseason and could very well end up leaving the Vikings.
"The Vikings have had an up-close look at what a dynamic runner can do for an offense that also features a loaded passing attack (SEE: Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit)," Jeremiah wrote. "Minnesota finds its own RB weapon in Henderson, with Aaron Jones headed for free agency."
Truthfully, Henderson is a very similar type of player to Jones. He can break off big plays on the ground, but he's also more than capable of being a big-time playmaker out of the backfield as a receiver.
During the 2024 college football season with the Buckeyes, Henderson ended up splitting carries with Quinshon Judkins. Even though he split carries, Henderson ended up rushing for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns on 144 carries. His numbers average out to an impressive 7.1 yards per carry.
As a receiver, Henderson caught 27 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown.
Looking ahead at the future, Henderson could form a long-term duo with young quarterback J.J. McCarthy. He would also be a better option long-term for Minnesota than re-signing Jones.
All of that being said, a lot could change before the NFL Draft. However, if the Vikings haven't worked out a new deal with Jones, Henderson could make perfect sense for the team in the first round.
