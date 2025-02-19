Urban Meyer Drops First Thoughts on Ohio State QB Julian Sayin
Urban Meyer may not be officially connected to the Ohio State Buckeyes anymore, but he is without a doubt loved by the fan base and he still clearly has a lot of love for the program as well.
Throughout the course of the 2024 college football season, Meyer continually built Ohio State up. He always felt that they had national championship potential and they were able to prove him right.
Now, he's looking ahead to the 2025 season for the Buckeyes.
Obviously, one of the biggest changes from last year to 2025 will be the change at quarterback. Will Howard is gone and Julian Sayin is widely expected to replace him under center.
With that in mind, Meyer spoke out with his early thoughts on Sayin.
Clearly, Meyer is a fan of what he has seen and heard about Sayin. However, the young signal caller will need to prove his talent on the field in game action to prove what he's capable of doing.
“Ohio State, obviously they’re loaded and they recruit their tails off," Meyer said. "Julian Sayin, I keep hearing great things. I stood next to him, he’s very slight. But he’s got a great arm, great release, ball gets out fast. Keep hearing great things about him."
Unfortunately for Ohio State, Meyer ended up predicting that the Texas Longhorns will end up winning it all during the 2025 season.
Regardless of his national championship pick for next season, his thoughts on Sayin are positive. He clearly thinks that Sayin has major potential. Meyer simply isn't ready to annoint him just yet.
Sayin will have a chance to earn the respect from analysts, coaches, and players around the nation. He will have to beat out Tavien St. Clair and Lincoln Kienholz for the starting job first, but after that the show should be all his.
Only time will tell, but the Buckeyes appear to have another star in the making. Sayin has elite arm talent and hopefully that talent will be on full display in his first year as a starter.
