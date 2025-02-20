Urban Meyer Shares Mammoth Concern About Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025
The Ohio State Buckeyes will look to defend their national championship during the 2025 college football season. While August is a long time from now, the time will pass quickly.
To start things off in 2025, Ohio State has a very difficult matchup scheduled. On August 30, the Buckeyes will play host to the Texas Longhorns for the opening game of the year.
Needless to say, that will be a very difficult game.
Both Ohio State and Texas are expected to be top-tier national championship contenders. Playing in the first game of the season against each other will give one of the two teams a rough start.
Urban Meyer is not a fan of the matchup for the Buckeyes. He shared his concerns recently on the "Triple Option Podcast."
“You’re opening with Texas next year. Why?” Meyer asked. “Other than it’s great for the game, it’s good for the fans, it’s good for the players. But you’re evaluated on one thing, not good. You’re evaluated at the end of the season. So I’m worried that these teams play these just God-awful schedules, horrific schedules and no one’s talking about that."
Looking at the entire schedule, Ohio State could be in big trouble if they happened to lose to the Longhorns in game one. They would only have one loss to give up throughout the rest of the year, assuming things go as their expected.
On the other hand, a win over Texas would give them a great chance to get into the College Football Playoff.
Meyer makes a good point. That being said, the Buckeyes are aiming for a massive start to the year that could propel them back to the top of the Big Ten.
It's a risk, but it's one that Ryan Day and company are excited about. Meyer may not like it, but the two teams will face off to begin the 2025 campaign.
Hopefully, Ohio State will be able to pull out a win.
