New York Giants Linked to Former Ohio State Buckeyes QB
Among the long list of former Ohio State Buckeyes stars in the NFL is quarterback Justin Fields.
While his career did not get off to a fast start with the Chicago Bears, his name has become one of the most talked about in the league ahead of NFL free agency this offseason. Fields is expected to be a highly sought after quarterback option.
Quite a few teams across the NFL have a need for quarterback help. Fields looked good to begin the 2024 season as the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately for Fields, Mike Tomlin made the decision to make Russell Wilson the starter when he recovered from injury.
Despite being benched after a successful short tenure as the Steelers' starter, Fields has improved his value greatly. He could be viewed by many teams as a potential starter.
With that in mind, Bleacher Report has suggested a very intriguing team as a fit for Fields this offseason.
They believe that the New York Giants are one of the top landing spots for Fields. It makes sense, as the Giants have been desperately searching for a franchise quarterback for years.
"The Giants could also be interested in Fields as a replacement for Daniel Jones, who was released in-season," they wrote. "Head coach Brian Daboll used Jones as a dual-threat and wouldn't have to make many adjustments to incorporate Fields into his offense—and he'd be getting a QB with a much higher ceiling."
Fields ended up starting in six games with Pittsburgh. He played in 10 total, completing 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception.
In addition to his passing numbers, Fields picked up 289 yards and five more touchdowns on the ground.
At just 25 years old and turning 26 in March, Fields is still young enough to be a long-term option for whoever signs him. New York could choose to pursue Fields in free agency rather than trying to add a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Only time will tell, but Fields is going to be a name to watch closely this offseason. Hopefully, the former Ohio State star signal caller can find a good situation for himself and live up to the hype that he went into the NFL with.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Standout Projected to Replace Star NFL RB
MORE: Urban Meyer Drops First Thoughts on Ohio State QB Julian Sayin
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Set to Get Visit with Top National Recruit
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' Underrated Star Projected to Land with Eagles
MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers Projected to Land Dynamic Ohio State Star