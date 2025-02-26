Former Ohio State Star Seeking Massive NFL Contract Extension
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson has certainly experienced a fruitful first three seasons in the NFL, and now, he is looking to be compensated for it.
Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic has revealed that Wilson is seeking a contract extension from the New York Jets and is aiming to be paid at least $30 million annually.
Wilson has two years of team control remaining on his rookie contract and has actually been ths subject of trade speculation, but with the Jets moving on from Aaron Rodgers, it's looking like Wilson is almost a guarantee to be on New York's roster in 2025.
The 24-year-old is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 101 receptions for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns. He was a bit disgruntled with his targets during the second half of the season after the arrival of Davante Adams, but Adams will likely be playing elsewhere next season.
Wilson spent three years at Ohio State between 2019 and 2021. He made an impact right off the bat, but didn't truly separate himself as one of the best receivers in the country until his final season in Columbus when he caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 scores.
The Chicago native was then selected by the Jets with the 10th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and has gone on to record 1,000-yard campaigns in each of his first three seasons.
We'll see if the Jets are able to lock Wilson up for the long haul in the coming months.
