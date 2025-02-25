Ohio State Buckeyes Bag Visit With Top QB Recruit
The Ohio State Buckeyes already have a couple of young phenoms on their roster at quarterback, with Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair already drawing considerable buzz heading into 2025.
And now, it looks like Ohio State may be gearing up to add another impressive signal-caller to its arsenal for 2026.
Four-star Texas quarterback Bowe Bentley has scheduled a visit with the Buckeyes in March, via Steve Wiltfong of ON 3.
Ohio State delivered an offer to Bentley back in January after the junior led Celina High School to a 16-0 record culminating in a state championship. Much like Sayin, Bentley is a dual-threat quarterback with incredible physical tools.
Bentley will also be taking visits with powerhouses such as Oklahoma, LSU and Florida State. He has a meeting scheduled with Georgia Tech, as well. He is the 11th-ranked quarterback in his class.
As of right now, Sayin is slated to be the most likely candidate to start for Ohio State in 2025. Will Howard will be a tough act to follow, as the Kansas City transfer just led the Buckeyes to their first national title in a decade, but Sayin is viewed as the far superior prospect.
Case in point, Sayin—who threw just 12 passes during his freshman season in 2024—is already generating Heisman Trophy buzz heading into 2025.
Both Sayin and St. Clair, the latter of whom is entering his true freshman year, were five-star prospects when they committed to Ohio State, so if Bentley does ultimately take his talents to Columbus, he will have quite a bit of competition in 2026.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Coach Drops Defiant Message Amid Brutal Streak
MORE: Ohio State Superstar Receives Yet Another Colossal Take
MORE: Insider Unveils Irritating Prediction for Ohio State's 2025 Schedule
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Major Update on Two Incoming Freshmen
MORE: Ohio State Star Receives Staggering NFL Draft Prediction