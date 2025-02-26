Ohio State Star Delivers All-Time Claim on Buckeyes' Defense
The Ohio State Buckeyes just won their first national championship in a decade, and it was thanks much in part to a dominant defense that ranked No. 1 in the country.
Ohio State was loaded at every level defensively, and it showed throughout the College Football Playoff, as the Buckeyes stifled some terrific offenses.
Most importantly, Ohio State was able to come up with countless crucial stops throughout the year, particularly when it came to making goal-line stands.
Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom spoke about the Buckeyes' ability to make those types of stands during a recent appearance on The Bobby Carpenter Show, and he delivered a massive claim on his team's defense in the process.
"...man, when we got to the goal line – it got to a point where we got to the goal line, we almost gained more confidence when the offense would get down there because we knew how great our defense was in the red zone," Ransom said. "... But I think we had the best goal-line defense ever."
It really was incredible how Ohio State was somehow able to get even stingier when it came to stopping opponents once they got inside the 20, and the closer they got to the end zone, the more the Buckeyes would buckle in.
Ransom was a big part of that, racking up 76 tackles, nine tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, three forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown during the 2024 campaign.
The 22-year-old may very well have been the most underrated member of the Buckeyes' defense this past season, and now, he will be heading into the NFL Draft as a major sleeper.
