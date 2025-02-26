Insider Concerned Ohio State Could Lose Top WR Commit to Big Ten Rival
The Ohio State Buckeyes may very well be the best school in the nation when it comes to recruiting wide receivers. Or, at the very least, they are right up there with LSU.
Heck, just look at this past season, when Ohio State had a trio of Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate helping guide the team to a national championship. Nasty.
Egbuka is bolting for the NFL this offseason, but the Buckeyes will still have Smith and Tate in tow for 2025. On top of that, they have yet another five-star receiver on top for 2026: Chris Henry.
Henry committed to Ohio State all the way back in July 2023, so as of right now, he is on track to play for the Buckeyes. However, it's not set in stone.
Cameron Teague Robinson of The Athletic has mentioned that Ohio State could still potentially lose Henry, and possibly to a Big Ten rival.
Henry has visits scheduled with Oregon and USC this summer, and Robinson says that the NIL money the Ducks can offer is scary. Meanwhile, Robinson is from California, so the Trojans may hold an inside edge in that regard.
The towering 6-foot-5 pass-catcher will also be visiting with Miami, an ACC team.
Robinson does not that the Buckeyes will have the final visit with Henry on June 20, which is definitely a good sign for the squad. He also notes that Henry has "not wavered, at least publicly" about his decision to head to Columbus.
Hopefully Ohio State can keep Henry locked in, and keep this in mind: Smith is not even eligible to declare for the NFL Draft until 2027, meaning the Buckeyes could potentially have both Smith and Henry in their receiving corps in a couple of years. Terrifying.
