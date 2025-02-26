Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes Star Expresses Interest in Intriguing NFL Team

The former captain will be meeting with NFL teams this week.

Gavin Dorsey

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) celebrates after defeating Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 21, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) celebrates after defeating Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 21, 2025. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Jack Sawyer has had quite the last two months.

In January, Sawyer stripped Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and ran the fumble back for the game-winning score in the Cotton Bowl. Ten days later, he helped lead the Buckeyes to a National Championship victory.

Sawyer is now interviewing with NFL teams for his next job at the NFL Scouting Combine, with on-field drills scheduled for Thursday.

During his media availability on Wednesday, Sawyer was asked if he had met with the New England Patriots. While he had not yet spoken to them, Sawyer did have some interesting thoughts about head coach and former Buckeye Mike Vrabel.

"I know he's going to do good things in New England," Sawyer said. "Obviously he had a great career at Ohio State and a great career in the NFL too, so looking forward to any chance I get to talk to him as well."

The Patriots are selecting No. 4 overall in the first round and No. 38 overall in the second round. It's certainly possible that Sawyer could fall to the 38th pick, but the Patriots would also likely have to use that selection to trade up for the Ohio State captain.

It may be difficult to get Sawyer, but if he truly wows Vrabel and the Patriots in the pre-draft process, a Buckeye reunion could be in store.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage

MORE: Ohio State Star Delivers All-Time Claim on Buckeyes' Defense

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Bag Visit With Top QB Recruit

MORE: Ohio State Coach Drops Defiant Message Amid Brutal Streak

MORE: Ohio State Superstar Receives Yet Another Colossal Take

MORE: Insider Unveils Irritating Prediction for Ohio State's 2025 Schedule

Published
Gavin Dorsey
GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and assists in covering a handful of other teams in the On SI network, including the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Texans and Ohio State Buckeyes. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

Home/News