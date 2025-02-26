Ohio State Buckeyes Star Expresses Interest in Intriguing NFL Team
Jack Sawyer has had quite the last two months.
In January, Sawyer stripped Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and ran the fumble back for the game-winning score in the Cotton Bowl. Ten days later, he helped lead the Buckeyes to a National Championship victory.
Sawyer is now interviewing with NFL teams for his next job at the NFL Scouting Combine, with on-field drills scheduled for Thursday.
During his media availability on Wednesday, Sawyer was asked if he had met with the New England Patriots. While he had not yet spoken to them, Sawyer did have some interesting thoughts about head coach and former Buckeye Mike Vrabel.
"I know he's going to do good things in New England," Sawyer said. "Obviously he had a great career at Ohio State and a great career in the NFL too, so looking forward to any chance I get to talk to him as well."
The Patriots are selecting No. 4 overall in the first round and No. 38 overall in the second round. It's certainly possible that Sawyer could fall to the 38th pick, but the Patriots would also likely have to use that selection to trade up for the Ohio State captain.
It may be difficult to get Sawyer, but if he truly wows Vrabel and the Patriots in the pre-draft process, a Buckeye reunion could be in store.
