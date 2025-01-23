Former Ohio State Buckeyes OL Reveals Transfer Destination
The Ohio State Buckeyes have seen another player walk to a new team.
Offensive lineman George Fitzpatrick entered the transfer portal earlier in January and now has revealed that he will be joining the Kansas State Wildcats for 2025.
Fitzpatrick opted to remain with Ohio State through its national championship run before finalizing a new destination.
The now former Buckeye has two years of eligibility remaining, but seeing as how he was just a backup for Ohio State, it makes sense for Fitzpatrick to seek a greater opportunity.
Funny enough, Fitzpatrick is leaving for Will Howard's old school, as Howard transferred to Columbus from Kansas State last year.
He is the third offensive lineman to depart the Buckeyes since the portal opened. Of course, they have also added a couple of key offensive linemen in Ethan Onianwa and Phillip Daniels.
Ohio State has experienced some difficulty putting together strong offensive lines over the years, but it managed to do a fine job for 2024 and still survived all the way through the National Championship Game in spite of injuries.
The Buckeyes are also slated to have a brilliant incoming recruiting class for 2025 and should once again be one of the most talented teams in the country next season.
Ohio State entered this past year widely viewed as the most gifted group in the nation, but it certainly experienced some bumps and bruises along the way.
In the end, though, the Buckeyes proved they were, in fact, college football's best team, plowing through the College Football Playoff on their way to a title.