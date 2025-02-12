Former Ohio State Buckeyes OL Ben Christman Dies At 21 Years Old
Former Ohio State Buckeyes' offensive lineman Ben Christman has passed away at the age of 21, according to the Clark County coroner’s office in Nevada.
Christman, who spent two years with the Buckeyes before transfering to Kentucky in 2023, was set to play next season at UNLV. The university put out a special statement in regards to the death on Tuesday.
“UNLV Athletics was notified earlier today of the passing of a student-athlete who was a member of the football team at their off-campus residence,” the university said in a statement. “This is an extremely difficult day for our athletics department and the university community. Out of respect for the student’s family and pending formal notification of next of kin by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, the university has no further information to share at this time.”
The cause of his death is unknown.
Coming out of high school, Christman was a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting cycle. The Ohio native was the No. 7 interior offensive lineman in his class and ultimately chose the Buckeyes over the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs.
Christman would eventually transfer out of Ohio State in 2023 to Kentucky, where he spent the last two seasons with the Wildcats. He recently entered the transfer portal once again and committed to UNLV on Dec 27, 2024.
