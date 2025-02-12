REPORT: Ohio State Buckeyes Hire Matt Patricia for Defensive Coordinator
Ryan Day has been taking his time and doing due diligence when it comes to finding a new defensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, he has now landed on his choice.
Throughout the process, a lot of different names were mentioned as possible candidates. Now, Ohio State fans know who will be running the defense moving forward.
According to a report from ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Buckeyes have hired former Detroit Lions head coach and former New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.
In addition, Day made two other coaching changes to his staff. Tim Walton was promoted to co-defensive coordinator and Matt Guerrieri was given the pass-game coordinator position.
Patricia is a very intriguing choice for the position. He had a rough tenure as the Lions' head coach, but excelled in his role of defensive coordinator for the Patriots under Bill Belichick.
Ohio State has gone through a lot of change since winning the national championship. Jim Knowles, the team's 2024 defensive coordinator, opted to leave Columbus to join Big Ten rival Penn State. Chip Kelly also left his role as offensive coordinator to take the same role with the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL.
Replacing Knowles will not be easy. He led the Buckeyes to an elite season defensively. Patricia will do his best to replicate that success.
Throughout his time as the defensive coordinator in New England, Patricia was widely regarded as one of the best defensive minds at the professional level. That led to him becoming a head coach.
Hopefully, getting back to focusing on the defensive side of the football will help Patricia turn his reputation around.
It will be interesting to see what the Ohio State defense looks like under Patricia. Regardless of fan opinion, Day clearly believes that Patricia is the best man for the job.
By now, fans should have learned to trust Day.
