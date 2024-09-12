Former Ohio State Buckeyes Stars Receive High Grade In Week 1
The Ohio State Buckeyes' pipeline of pass rushers in the NFL has been incredible in recent memory, thanks much in part to the dynamic duo of Nick and Joey Bosa.
The brothers have been regarded as two of the best defensive ends since entering the league, and both continued their elite play in Week 1 of the NFL season.
Joey—who players for the Los Angeles Chargers—was a force to be reckoned with in the run and pass game against the Las Vegas Raiders, totaling six solo tackles, a fumble, and a sack. The Ohio State legend ranked third amongst all pass rushers in week one, according to PFF.
Nick was also a key piece of the San Francisco 49ers' defense in the team's victory over the New York Jets, as the 26-year-old finished with three quarterback hurries and five total pressures. His performance on Monday night ranked the sixth-best amongst eligible defensive ends.
While the brothers did not overlap in their time with the Buckeyes, the two combined for 43.5 sacks and 151 solo tackles in the scarlet and gray. Both Bosa's were selected in the top three of their respective drafts, Joey at No. 3 overall in the 2016 draft and Nick at No. 2 overall in the 2019 draft.
The Buckeyes are projected to have two defensive lineman taken in the 2025 NFL Draft in Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau. Sawyer and Tuimoloau may not be as highly-touted as the Bosa brothers, but both have proven in their respective careers with Ohio State that they can be legitimate threats at the next level.