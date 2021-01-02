Tom Herman Fired as Texas Longhorns Coach

Texas has parted ways with Tom Herman after four seasons.

Tom Herman is no longer the head coach of the Texas Longhorns.

After Herman reportedly wanted out of Texas, despite his relatively successful tenure, the University of Texas has announced within the last 15 minutes that Herman and his staff have been fired.

Here is the official statement from The University of Texas at Austin:

"With our football season coming to a close, our vice president and athletics director, Chris Del Conte, has evaluated the UT program’s strengths and weaknesses and where the program is relative to our goals. While we have made measured progress during the past several years under Tom Herman’s leadership, Chris has recommended to the university president, Jay Hartzell, that UT make a coaching change to get us on track to achieving our ambitious goals. President Hartzell and the chair of our Board of Regents, Kevin Eltife, concur with this recommendation and have approved the change. We thank Coach Herman for his service and dedication to our student-athletes, our program and our university."

Herman was the offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes during their most recent national championship run back in 2014. He left Ohio State and Urban Meyer to be the head man at Houston, where his success vaulted him into a job with the Texas Longhorns.

Herman went 32-18 at Texas with four bowl victories in four seasons.

Meanwhile, there are multiple unconfirmed reports that Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will take over for Herman.

A couple weeks ago, according to Gene Sapakoff of the Charleston Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina, Tom Herman pretty seriously wanted out of Austin, Texas. Here's what Sapakoff told ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently.

If there is any truth to the matter, perhaps its best for the two to part ways.

Meanwhile, Max Olsen from The Athletic says the move to fire the entire staff will cost Texas roughly $25 million.

-----

You may also like:

Justin Fields Discusses Injured Ribs After Beating Clemson

Buckeyes Blast Dabo on Social Media

Ohio State Football Breaks 16 Records Against Clemson

Ohio State Rewrites Story with Convincing CFP Semifinal Win over Clemson

Justin Fields Breaks Ohio State Bowl Passing Record

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook