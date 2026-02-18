Four Ways Ohio State Buckeyes Could Disappoint in 2026

The Ohio State Buckeyes should always embrace a mindset of "playoff or bust."

If the Buckeyes don’t reach the College Football Playoffs, many fans will view their season as a letdown. Nevertheless, various other factors could contribute to Ohio State having a disappointing year.

Winning less than 10 games

The Buckeyes haven't experienced a season without winning at least 10 games since 2011, when they finished with a record of 6-7. In 2020, Ohio State won seven games, but it played only eight due to COVID.

Ohio State needs to make sure it wins at least 10 games this season, but it won’t be easy. The Buckeyes have tough road trips ahead to Texas, Indiana, USC, and Iowa, while also hosting Oregon and Michigan at home.

The Buckeyes are set to face one of the toughest schedules in the country if all those teams maintain or even improve upon their performance from last season.

Ohio State needs to find a way to go 4-2 in those games; otherwise, it could face a disappointing season ahead.

Losing to Michigan

Ohio State cannot afford to lose to Michigan after reclaiming the rivalry with its victory in Ann Arbor last November. The Buckeyes faced four straight losses to the Wolverines leading up to last season, and they must not allow Michigan to come into Columbus and defeat them again.

The Buckeyes haven't beaten Michigan at home since 2018, and if Ohio State loses again, it would be a disappointment since it won't have another chance to face Michigan at home until 2028, unless there is a home playoff game.

Not making the Big Ten title

Ohio State hasn't won the Big Ten title since 2020 and was close last season, but fell to Indiana.

The Buckeyes should consistently be among the top two teams in the Big Ten, and failing to reach the title game would definitely not sit well with Ohio State fans.

Not sending a player to the Heisman Trophy ceremony

The Buckeyes haven't seen a Heisman Trophy winner since Troy Smith claimed the award in 2006, but they've been in contention several times since then.

Quarterback Julian Sayin finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting last season, and either he or wide receiver Jeremiah Smith should be invited to New York next season. If Ohio State doesn’t have a representative at the Heisman Trophy ceremony, it likely means the season didn’t unfold the way the Buckeyes were hoping for.