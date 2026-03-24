Get to Know NFL Draft Prospect Max Klare Before Ohio State Pro Day

Max Klare’s value starts with his versatility. For the Buckeyes tight end, that means being able to line up anywhere and do everything.

“I’m extremely versatile. You can put me anywhere on the field,” Klare said during his interview with CBS Sports. “I’ve played Z, H, Y…I’m someone that’s going to separate at the top of routes, get in and out of cuts, be friendly to the quarterback, and throw my body around in the run game.”

That balance, part receiver, part blocker, defines Klare’s game and reflects what NFL teams now expect from the position.

At 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, the frame fits. But his combine showing told a more specific story. Klare did not participate in the 40-yard dash or bench press, instead focusing on positional work, where his strengths were more evident. It will be interesting where these numbers fall tomorrow.

In receiving drills, he showed comfort running at full speed while staying controlled through his breaks, flashing a wide catch radius and reliable hands. Blocking work was less consistent in that setting, but his tape shows stronger technique and effectiveness in live situations.

That aligns with how Klare describes his own game. “Someone that’s not scared to get physical,” he said. “Spring those big runs in the run game.”

The production backs it up. Klare finished last season with 43 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns, after a 685-yard breakout year earlier in his career. But his path, including a transfer and a shift in role, may say more about him than the numbers.

“I accepted the role that I had,” Klare said. “We were extremely successful at Ohio State and whatever role the coaches gave me, I was going to attack it to the best of my abilities.”

That mindset traces back to why he made the move in the first place. “I wanted to set myself up for success in the long term and go compete against the best on a daily basis,” he said.

That meant daily work against defenders like Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese, along with one-on-one reps against Caleb Downs. “Every day I got better there,” Klare said. “I’m super grateful for that experience.”

That same approach carries into how he views the next level. “Someone that’s going to be consistent,” he said. “Put in the work week in and week out, study the game, understand the opponent and attack every day the right way.”

Klare models his game after some of the league’s most complete tight ends, including George Kittle, Sam LaPorta and Trey McBride, players who combine versatility with physicality and route-running ability.

With Ohio State’s Pro Day tomorrow, Klare will have another opportunity to build on his evaluation ahead of the NFL Draft.

“It’s been awesome. A dream come true,” Klare said. “To be here with this group of guys… it’s extremely special.”

Now comes the next step. “I’m ready for it,” he said. “Ready to go compete in the NFL and have a great career.”