How Ohio State Can Still Reach the Big Ten Championship Game

Ohio State fans actually have a reason to root for Michigan on Saturday. Two weeks before the Wolverines come to Columbus, they visit an Oregon team that just beat the Buckeyes 41-28.

A Michigan win would give the Ducks their third Big Ten loss and help Ohio State get around the head-to-head result that went against it last weekend.

First, Ohio State has to do its part.

The Buckeyes are 6-3 overall and 4-2 in conference play after consecutive losses to USC and Oregon. Beating Northwestern at home on Nov. 14, Nebraska on the road on Nov. 21 and Michigan in Columbus would get them to 7-2 in the Big Ten. They’ll have to make that run without Julian Sayin, who reportedly underwent elbow surgery last month.

“It’s not going to be next week or next month,” Ryan Day said Thursday.

The results that would send Ohio State to Indianapolis

One route starts with UCLA winning out. The Bruins are 6-0 in league play and still have Illinois, Michigan and USC on the schedule. A sweep would send UCLA to Indianapolis at 9-0 in the conference and hand both Illinois and USC their third Big Ten losses. From there, Ohio State would need Indiana, Oregon and Wisconsin to lose at least once apiece.

That would leave Ohio State with the head-to-head results it needs. Indiana could still finish 7-2, and so could Iowa, but the Buckeyes beat both on the road. Ohio State would have a head-to-head win over every team it could tie for second in that scenario.

If Indiana wins out against USC, Washington and Purdue, the Hoosiers finish 8-1 and stay out of Ohio State’s reach in this scenario.

Iowa’s 24-10 win over Northwestern was a mixed result. It strengthened one of Ohio State’s best wins, but the Buckeyes would have preferred to see Iowa take its third league loss. Had Northwestern won, Ohio State could have handed the Wildcats their third conference loss itself when they meet Saturday.

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Ohio State’s Week 11 Big Ten rooting guide

UCLA over Illinois on Friday

A Bruins win gives Illinois its third league loss and keeps UCLA on track to claim one championship game spot outright.

USC over Indiana on Saturday

A Trojans win gives Indiana its second Big Ten loss and sets up a scenario in which Ohio State can use its October win over the Hoosiers.

Michigan over Oregon on Saturday

An Oregon loss puts the Ducks behind Ohio State in the final league standings if the Buckeyes win out.

Maryland over Wisconsin on Saturday

A Maryland upset gives the Badgers their third conference loss and takes them out of a potential 7-2 tie. It's hard to believe that, after the last couple of seasons, we're scoreboard-watching the Wisconsin Badgers.

Getting to Indianapolis would give the Buckeyes a chance to settle their playoff fate on the field. The Big Ten champion earns an automatic bid on Dec. 5.