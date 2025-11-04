Buckeye defenders dominate semifinalist nominations for top individual awards
With the College Football regular season starting to wind down as the CFP approaches, the sports’ most visible and prestigious awards are starting to gain some spotlight.
The Nation’s top-ranked and undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes are, of course, one of the programs set to make a lot of noise once the hardware starts being handed out.
This Sunday, Buckeyes’ standouts Arvell Reese and Sonny Stylers were recognized as semifinalists for the Butkus Award, given every year to the Nations’ top linebacker. Styles was named a semifinalist for this very award last season, as well. Ohio State is the only school with two semifinalists for 2025.
The other 10 semifinalists are Georgia’s C.J. Allen, Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher, Indiana’s Aiden Fisher, Cincinnati’s Jake Golday, Texas’ Anthony Hill, Alabama’s Deontae Lawson, Buffalo’s Red Murdock, Virginia’s Kam Robinson, Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez, Michigan’s Jimmy Roller.
Previously only two Buckeyes have captured the Butkus Award: Andy Katzenmoyer in 1997 and James Lautinaitis in 2007.
Also, Reese and Styles, together with defensive end Caden Curry, were among the 13 semifinalists announced for the Lombardi Award, which honors the country’s top college linemen and linebackers. Reese was also recognized as the Chuck Bednarik National Player of the Week, in addition to being named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
Like Reese and Styles, Indiana’s Fisher and Texas Tech’s Rodriguez, were also included in the Lombardi’s list.
Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge, Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr., Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, Texas Tech David Bailey, Utah tackle Spencer Fano, Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor, Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell, and Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers make up the rest of the semifinalists for the Lombardi.
Buckeyes have taken the Lombardi Award six times in the past, including Orlando Pace twice in back-to-back years (1995, 1996). The other winners include Jim Stillwagon in 1970, John Hicks in 1973, Chris Spielman in 1987, and A.J. Hawk in 2005.
The defensive back end could also end up with one of the country’s most coveted trophies in Ohio State’s hands, as safety Caleb Downs was announced as a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award a week ago, repeating on the list from the 2024 campaign, when he advanced all the way to finalist status.
The other Thorpe semifinalists are LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, USC safety Bishop Fitzgerald, Tulsa cornerback Elijah Green, Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood, San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson, TCU safety Jamel Johnson, Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore, Cincinnati safety Antwan Peek Jr., Indiana cornerback D’Angelo Ponds, Miami cornerback Keionte Scott, Texas safety Michael Taaffe, Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell and Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman.
Past Buckeye recipients of the Thorpe include Antoine Winfield in 1998 and Malcolm Jenkins in 2008.
Moreover, College Football’s top individual award, the Heisman Trophy, has a good chance of landing in Buckeye possession, as quarterback Julian Sayin is now the betting favorite to take home the statuette in the +175 to +185 range for most sportsbooks. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is also getting some Heisman consideration, with odds ranging from +3300 to +4000.
Les Horvath (1944), Vic Janowicz (1950), Howard Cassady (1955), Archie Griffin twice (1974, 1975), Eddie George (1995) and Troy Smith (2006) make up the list of previous Buckeye Heisman trophy winners.
Most of College Football’s top honors will be handed out during a televised ceremony on December 11th, while the Heisman will be bestowed upon the Nation’s most outstanding player on the 13th.