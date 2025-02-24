Ohio State Superstar Receives Yet Another Colossal Take
Amazingly enough, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith actually exceeded expectations during his freshman season.
Considering the buzz that surrounded him heading into his debut campaign at Columbus, that is truly astounding. Remember: many had him pegged as the best receiver prospect in Ohio State history, and others felt he was the best wide out prospect ever, period.
Well, the 19-year-old responded by hauling in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, helping the Buckeyes win their first national championship in a decade.
In the National Championship Game against Notre Dame, Smith logged five catches for 88 yards and a score and sealed the victory with a 56-yard grab in the fourth quarter.
That play clearly still sticks in the mind of Bleacher Report's Brad Shepard, who has labeled Smith as one of the most clutch players in college football going into 2025.
"The play was on third-and-11, and moved the Buckeyes all the way down to the Notre Dame 10-yard line where a field goal sealed it," Shepard wrote. "Time and time again, Smith made plays. He’s the definition of clutch."
Smith was dominant throughout Ohio State's College Football Playoff run, with his best performance coming in the Rose Bowl against Oregon when he snared seven balls for 187 yards and a couple of touchdowns. He reached the end zone five times during the CFP overall.
And think about this: Smith is not even eligible to declare for the NFL Draft until 2027, so Ohio State will have him for two more years.
That is a terrifying thought for the rest of the Big Ten.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Insider Unveils Irritating Prediction for Ohio State's 2025 Schedule
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Major Update on Two Incoming Freshmen
MORE: Ohio State Star Receives Staggering NFL Draft Prediction
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Made Strong Statement About His Future
MORE: Ohio State Defender Gets Personal on First Season With Buckeyes