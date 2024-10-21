Intriguing Ohio State Playmaker Named Breakout Candidate
The Ohio State Buckeyes are loaded with so many weapons offensively that it's to kind of forget some names in the midst of everything.
Jeremiah Smith. Emeka Egbuka. Carnell Tate. Quinshon Judkins. TreVeyon Henderson.
As you can see, Ohio State is teeming with talent.
However, there is one Buckeyes player that Brett Ludwiczak of Land Grant Holy Land has identified as a potential breakout candidate the rest of the way: tight end Gee Scott Jr.
Scott logged three catches for 46 yards during Ohio State's Week 7 loss to the Oregon Ducks, and Ludwiczak seems to think that performance could propel Scott forward.
"I feel like Scott could be a big factor down the stretch for the Buckeyes," Ludwiczak wrote. "[Will] Howard is becoming more comfortable throwing Scott the football. With his big body, Scott could be utilized even more in the passing game later in the season since he could deliver some punishing blows to opposing defenses. Also, Scott’s body size and soft hands could see him with more targets in the red zone."
Scott has totaled seven grabs for 65 yards and a touchdown this season and has accumulated just 27 receptions for 205 yards and three scores since landing in Columbus back in 2020.
However, with Scott the clear No. 1 tight end on Ohio State's depth chart, he could end up seeing an uptick in targets for the remainder of the year.
The 6-foot-3 pass-catcher represents a big red-zone target, so perhaps Howard will utilize him more as the Buckeyes get even deeper into their challenging schedule.