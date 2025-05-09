Elite Ohio State Commit Delivers Strong Claim on Decision to Join Buckeyes
It should never come as a surprise when the Ohio State Buckeyes land a top wide receiver prospect, so when Ohio State was able to bag five-star receiver Jamier Brown last November, it was just the latest in a long list of elite pass-catchers to take their talents to Columbus.
Brown's debut is still years down the line, as he represented the Buckeyes' first commitment for the class of 2027. Still, with names like Chris Henry and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt also in the pipeline for future seasons (they will make their debuts in 2026), he is just one of many top-of-the-line recruits Ohio State fans will be treated to in upcoming campaigns.
The Dayton, Oh. native opened up on his decision to join Ohio State recently, and after just seeing the Buckeyes place yet another wide out in the first round of the NFL Draft in Emeka Egbuka, it re-affirmed that Brown made the correct choice.
“It makes me think I made a great decision,” Brown said, via Eleven Warriors. “They were like one of the first ones to have five receivers go in the first round (within four years). Obviously, I want to be a part of that. I’m going to accomplish everything I can to be a part of that and I think I made the right decision."
Ohio State currently boasts a receiver room led by Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, the former of which is widely regarded as the best wide receiver prospect in Buckeyes history. Some have even taken it as far as saying that Smith is the No. 1 wide out talent ever, period.
Taking that into consideration, Brown certainly has some very big shoes to fill and a program legacy to build and maintain, but the 5-foot-11 speedster seems more than ready to contribute when the time is right.
“I’m an all-around player. That’s what I do. I make plays for my team," Brown added. "Wherever my team needs me, that’s where I’m going to go.”
We'll see if Brown can continue the tradition in Columbus.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Basketball Makes Coaching Staff Change
MORE: Former Ohio State Star Already Making Sublime NFL Impression
MORE: Former Ohio State Lineman's Tragic Cause of Death Determined
MORE: Former Ohio State Star Drops Polarizing Claim on Michigan Loss
MORE: Insider Reveals Ohio State's Most Crushing Transfer Portal Defeat