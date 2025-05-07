Insider Reveals Ohio State's Most Crushing Transfer Portal Defeat
For the most part, the Ohio State Buckeyes have experienced a great deal of success in the transfer portal, and that didn't really change this offseason.
Operative phrase: for the most part.
While Ohio State definitely added some intriguing pieces and actually didn't lose any scholarship players in the spring transfer portal window, it did see a very important player depart back in January: defensive tackle Hero Kanu.
Kanu ultimately bolted Columbus for the Texas Longhorns, which was bad enough as it was considering he was projected to play a major role in the Buckeyes' defensive line rotation in 2025.
But to make matters worse, Ohio State failed to land a replacement, and Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors notes that it was the Buckeyes' biggest defeat in the transfer portal.
"This is the one position where Ohio State took a big hit in the transfer portal," Hope wrote, referring to the defensive tackle spot. "Out of all the Buckeyes who entered the portal this offseason, Kanu projected to play the biggest role in 2025, as he likely would have been the first defensive tackle off the bench behind Kayden McDonald and Eddrick Houston."
The timing of Kanu's departure also put Ohio State in a very difficult situation.
"Ohio State likely would have pursued defensive tackles more aggressively during the transfer window if it knew Kanu would leave, but his departure after the national championship game left only the spring window for the Buckeyes to replace him," Hope added. "Ohio State was unable to find the right fit at defensive tackle during the second transfer cycle, and its defensive tackle depth is now a weighty concern as a result."
We all know how important it is to control the line of scrimmage, and the Buckeyes did that incredibly well with their defensive tackle duo of Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton in 2024. Ohio State went on to win a national championship largely because of it.
But now, Williams and Hamilton are both in the NFL, and the Buckeyes have been left searching for answers that they have not been able to find.
